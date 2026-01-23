WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: unrwa | west bank | education center | closure | israel

UNRWA: West Bank Education Center Faces Closure Due to Israeli Seizure Threat

Friday, 23 January 2026 07:28 AM EST

A training center for hundreds of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank could be closed within days by Israeli authorities, jeopardizing the education of students, the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency said on Friday.

The Kalandia Training Centre, which teaches 350 ‍young male students from across the West Bank skills such ‍as plumbing and vehicle maintenance, could be shut, as the land it sits on is at risk of expropriation by ⁠Israeli authorities, UNRWA said.

"If the center were to be forcibly closed - and we do fear that this could happen within days - there ​is no educational alternative for these students. So you're depriving a large cohort of Palestine Refugees of economic opportunities," Jonathan Fowler, UNRWA's spokesperson, told reporters in Geneva speaking via video ‍link from Amman, Jordan.

"The right to education would be under attack there...The international community ⁠needs to wake up," he added.

A spokesperson for the Israeli government accused UNRWA of having links to the Hamas militant group, a charge the agency denies.

UNRWA has functioned for decades as the main international agency providing for the welfare ⁠of millions of Palestinian descendants of ​those who fled or ⁠were driven from homes during the war around Israel's founding.

Israel accuses UNRWA of bias, and ‍Israel's parliament passed a law in October 2024 banning the agency from operating in the country and ‌prohibiting officials from having contact with it.

Israel demolished structures inside the agency's East Jerusalem compound on Tuesday, a site it seized last year.

The agency's chief ⁠Philippe ​Lazzarini said the demolition was ‍the latest in a series of Israeli actions against UNRWA, including a raid on a medical clinic this month and ‍a plan to cut power and water to UNRWA facilities in the coming weeks.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A training center for hundreds of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank could be closed within days by Israeli authorities, jeopardizing the education of students, the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency said on Friday. The Kalandia Training Centre, which teaches 350 young...
unrwa, west bank, education center, closure, israel
291
2026-28-23
Friday, 23 January 2026 07:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved