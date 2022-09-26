×
US Adds Fourth Iranian Cargo Plane to Export Violation List Over Russia Flights

The U.S. and Iranian flags await the arrival of Secretary of State John Kerry and Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif before the leaders meeting April 19, 2016 at the United Nations in New York. (Photo by Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images)

Monday, 26 September 2022 12:51 PM EDT

The U.S. Commerce Department said Monday it had added a fourth Iranian cargo plane serving Russia to a list of aircraft believed to violate U.S. export controls under Biden administration sanctions.

The department added three Iranian cargo planes to the list on Sept. 19. The fourth plane belongs to Iran's Saha Airlines, which is owned by Iran's air force, the department said in a statement.

The plane added to the list on Monday has flown into Russia without proper Commerce Department authorization, the statement said.

