UN Security Council Calls for Pauses in Gaza Fighting for Aid

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday called for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses in fighting between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip for a "sufficient number of days" to allow humanitarian aid access.

The 15-member council overcame an impasse, which saw four unsuccessful attempts to take action last month, to adopt a resolution that also calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas.

The United States, Russia and Britain, who are council veto-powers, abstained from Wednesday's vote on the resolution drafted by Malta. The remaining 12 members voted in favor.

Russia failed in a last minute bid to amend the resolution to include a call for an immediate humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities.

The council stalemate has largely been centered on whether to call for a humanitarian pause or a ceasefire. A pause is generally considered less formal and shorter than a ceasefire, which has to be agreed by the warring parties. The United States has backed pauses, while Russia has pushed for a ceasefire.

Wednesday's resolution also does not condemn the actions of Hamas - a point of contention for Israel's ally, the United States, and Britain.

The council called "for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip for a sufficient number of days to enable ... the full, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access."

It was the fifth council attempt to take action since Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 240 people hostage. Israel vowed to wipe out Hamas, which rules Gaza, striking the enclave of 2.3 million from the air, imposing a siege and invading with soldiers and tanks.

The Security Council attempted four times in two weeks in October to act. Russia failed twice to get the minimum votes needed, the United States vetoed a Brazilian-drafted resolution and Russia and China vetoed a U.S.-drafted resolution.

The resolution adopted on Wednesday demands compliance with international law, specifically the protection of civilians, especially children. It also calls on all parties not to deprive civilians in Gaza of basic services and humanitarian aid needed for their survival, welcomes the initial, limited deliveries of aid but calls for that to be increased.

In the wake of the Security Council deadlock last month, the 193-member U.N. General Assembly adopted on Oct. 28 - with 121 votes in favor - a resolution drafted by Arab states that called for an immediate humanitarian truce and demanded aid access to the besieged Gaza Strip and protection of civilians.