UN Group In Ukraine to Probe Alleged Russian War Crimes

The U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine was expected to arrive in Kyiv on Monday to continue its investigation into alleged war crimes by Russia.

Commission Chair Erik Møse, and members Pablo de Greiff and Vrinda Grover are expected to meet government officials, representatives of United Nations agencies, international organizations, and the diplomatic corps to discuss the situation in the country that Russia invaded in February, 2022.

Besides Kyiv, the commissioners are expected to visit Uman in the Cherkasy region as part of an ongoing fact-finding mission to investigate alleged human rights violations and abuses and to meet with victims and witnesses, according to a news release from the commission, which is part of the U.N. Human Rights Council.

In April, CNN reported Russia unleashed a barrage of cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea, where two struck three high-rise buildings, which included residential buildings and a warehouse, in Uman, leading to at least 23 deaths, including four children.

The visit will run through Sept. 4, when the commissioners will hold a news conference about their findings. It will be the commission's third visit to Ukraine since it was created shortly after the war started.

In March, the commission issued a report that claimed Russian authorities committed a "wide range of violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law in various regions of Ukraine, many of which amount to war crimes."

The commission claimed the war crimes included "attacks on civilians and energy-related infrastructure, willful killings, unlawful confinement, torture, rape and other sexual violence, as well as unlawful transfers and deportations of children."

The commission said it also documented a small number of violations committed by Ukrainian armed forces, including likely indiscriminate attacks and two incidents qualifying as war crimes, where Russian prisoners of war were shot, wounded and tortured.