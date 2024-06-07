WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: united nations gaza israel palestinians children

UN Will Describe Israel and Hamas as Violating Children's Rights in Armed Conflict

UN Will Describe Israel and Hamas as Violating Children's Rights in Armed Conflict

Friday, 07 June 2024 03:00 PM EDT

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. secretary-general will list Israel and Hamas as violating the rights and protection of children in armed conflict in an upcoming annual report to the Security Council.

According to the preface of last year’s report, lists parties engaged in “the killing and maiming of children" and in “attacks on schools, hospitals and protected persons in relation to schools and/or hospitals.”

The head of Secretary-General António Guterres' office, Courtenay Rattray, called Israel's U.N. Ambassador, Gilad Erdan, on Friday to inform him that Israel would be listed on the next report when it is sent to the council within a few weeks, U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric told reporters.

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad also are being listed.

Israel reacted with outrage, sending news organizations a video of Erdan berating Rattray, supposedly on the other end of a phone call.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The U.N. secretarygeneral will list Israel and Hamas as violating the rights and protection of children in armed conflict in an upcoming annual report to the Security Council.According to the preface of last year's report, lists parties engaged in "the killing and maiming...
united nations gaza israel palestinians children
141
2024-00-07
Friday, 07 June 2024 03:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved