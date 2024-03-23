UK Reports Shipping Assault Off Yemen

Saturday, 23 March 2024 12:15 PM EDT
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations organization on Saturday reported an incident 23 nautical miles west of Yemen's Mukha, according to a UKMTO advisory note.
