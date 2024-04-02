UK's Cameron: Aid Workers' Deaths 'Deeply Distressing'

British foreign minister David Cameron said Tuesday that news of aid workers, including a British national, being killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza was "deeply distressing" and called on Israel to investigate and provide an explanation.

"British Nationals are reported to have been killed, we are urgently working to verify this information and will provide full support to their families," Cameron said on X.

"It is essential that humanitarian workers are protected and able to carry out their work. We have called on Israel to immediately investigate and provide a full, transparent explanation of what happened."