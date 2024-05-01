WATCH TV LIVE

United Airlines Flights to Tel Aviv Canceled Up to May 9

Wednesday, 01 May 2024 06:34 AM EDT

United Airlines on Wednesday extended the cancellation of its daily flight from Newark, New Jersey to Tel Aviv in Israel up to May 9, saying it was completing a safety assessment.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation and will make decisions on all upcoming flights with a focus on the safety of our customers and crews," United said in a statement.

United on April 19 canceled its flights to Israel until May 2 due to security concerns after Israel's apparent strike on Iran that followed an Iranian missile and drone attack on Israel.

United was the first U.S. carrier to resume its daily non-stop service between New York and Tel Aviv on March 2, while Delta Air Lines plans to resume flights to Tel Aviv on June 7.

