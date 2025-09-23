Trump to Address UNGA, Making Calls for Peace, Common Sense

President Donald Trump will address the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday as world leaders grapple with crises from Gaza to Ukraine.

Since taking office in January, Trump has slashed foreign aid, imposing tariffs, and attempting to bring Russia to peace in Ukraine and he seeks to solve the world's most intractable conflicts.

Some 150 heads of state or government are expected to address the chamber this week, including Trump, who is the second scheduled speaker after the Tuesday session opens at 9 a.m. ET.

Trump will speak eight months into a second term where he has brought the U.N. up to 5% of GDP and prompted U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to trim costs and improve efficiency.

White House officials have yet to provide guidance on what Trump will say.

But according to planning documents reviewed by Reuters, the Trump administration plans to call this week for sharply narrowing the right to asylum, seeking to stop the scourge of global migration.

Trump seeks to require asylum-seekers to claim protection in the first country they enter, not a nation of their choosing, a State Department spokesperson said.

Guterres and Trump are expected to meet formally for the first time since Trump returned to office in January.

Trump describes the U.N. as having "great potential" but says it has to get its "act together." He has maintained the same wary stance on multilateralism that was a hallmark of his first term from 2017 to 2021 and also accused the world body of failing to help him try to broker peace in various conflicts.

Divisive Calls for 2-State Solution

The General Assembly takes place as the war between Israel and Hamas approaches its second anniversary Oct. 7. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due the address the General Assembly on Friday.

Dozens of world leaders gathered Monday to embrace a Palestinian state, a longrunning call that has proved failed after Hamas leadership orchestrated a terrorist attack on Israel.

Israel has declared there will be no Palestinian state as it pushes on with its fight against terrorist group Hamas in Gaza following the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 people.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will also address the General Assembly.

Trump and Zelenskyy are expected to meet Tuesday.

The U.S. president will also hold a bilateral meeting with Argentina's Javier Milei and a multilateral meeting with the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

Information from Reuters and Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this report.