UN Security Council Adopts Cease-Fire Resolution

(AP)

Monday, 10 June 2024 03:50 PM EDT

The U.N. Security Council on Monday approved its first resolution endorsing a cease-fire plan aimed at ending the eight-month Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The vote on the U.S.-sponsored resolution was 14-0, with Russia abstaining.

The resolution welcomes a cease-fire proposal announced by President Joe Biden that the United States says Israel has accepted. It calls on Hamas, which initially said it viewed the proposal “positively,” to accept the three-phase plan.

It urges Israel and Hamas “to fully implement its terms without delay and without condition.”

GlobalTalk
