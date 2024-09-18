WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: un | terrorists | hezbollah | israel | war | hamas | security

UN Security Council to Meet Friday Over Lebanon Pager Blasts

Wednesday, 18 September 2024 01:14 PM EDT

The United Nations Security Council will meet Friday over the pager blasts in Lebanon targeting terrorist group Hezbollah, said Slovenia's U.N. Ambassador Samuel Zbogar, president of the 15-member council for September.

The meeting was requested by Algeria on behalf of Arab states, he said.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned earlier Wednesday that the pager blasts targeting Hezbollah indicate "a serious risk of a dramatic escalation in Lebanon and everything must be done to avoid that escalation."

"Obviously the logic of making all these devices explode is to do it as a pre-emptive strike before a major military operation," he told reporters ahead of the annual gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly.

He also said it was very important not to weaponize civilian objects.

Guterres "urges all concerned actors to exercise maximum restraint to avert any further escalation," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric later said in a statement.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


