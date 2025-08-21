Drone Attack Destroys 16 Trucks Carrying UN Food to Sudan's Famine-hit Darfur Region

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A drone attack on a U.N. convoy set fire to all 16 trucks carrying desperately needed food to Sudan’s famine-hit North Darfur region and destroyed all the vehicles, the United Nations said Thursday.

U.N. associate spokesperson Daniela Gross told reporters that all drivers and personnel traveling with the World Food Program convoy are safe.

Gross said it was not yet clear who was responsibility for Wednesday’s attack, the second in the past three months to prevent a U.N. convoy from delivering to North Dafur. In early June, a convoy from the World Food Program and UNICEF was attacked while awaiting clearance to proceed to North Darfur’s besieged capital, el-Fasher, killing five people and injuring several others.

Sudan plunged into conflict in April 2023, when violence sparked by long-simmering tensions between its military and paramilitary leaders erupted in the capital, Khartoum, and spread to other regions, including western Darfur. Some 40,000 people have been killed and nearly 13 million displaced, U.N. agencies say. Nearly 25 million people are experiencing acute hunger, Gross said.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and their allies announced in late June that they had formed a parallel government in areas they control, mainly in the vast Darfur region where allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity are being investigated.

The RSF has encircled el-Fasher, where the U.N. says people are facing starvation. It is the only capital the paramilitary forces don't hold in Darfur, which is comprised of five states.

Over a year ago, famine was declared in the Zamzam displacement camp in North Darfur. The risk of famine has since spread to 17 areas in Darfur and the Kordofan region, which is adjacent to North Darfur and west of Khartoum, the U.N. says.