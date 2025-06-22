UN Security Council to Meet Sunday over US Strikes on Iran

The United Nations Security Council is due to meet later on Sunday, diplomats said, after the United States joined Israel's assault on Iran and hit the country's main nuclear sites overnight in strikes with massive bunker-busting bombs.

Iran requested the meeting, calling on the 15-member body "to address this blatant and unlawful act of aggression, to condemn it in the strongest possible terms."

Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon said in a statement on Sunday that the U.S. and Israel "do not deserve any condemnation, but rather an expression of appreciation and gratitude for making the world a safer place."