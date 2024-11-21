WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: un | nuclear watchdog | iran | donald trump

UN Nuclear Watchdog Passes Resolution Against Iran

Thursday, 21 November 2024 04:42 PM EST

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Thursday again ordering Iran to improve cooperation with the agency and asking the watchdog to issue a "comprehensive" report on Iran by the spring, diplomats said.

Western powers that proposed the text aim to pressure Iran into entering negotiations on new restrictions on its nuclear activities, though there are doubts about whether President-elect Donald Trump will back talks after he takes office in January. Iran also tends to bristle at resolutions against it.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution on Thursday again ordering Iran to improve cooperation with the agency and asking the watchdog to issue a "comprehensive" report on Iran by the spring, diplomats said.
un, nuclear watchdog, iran, donald trump
85
2024-42-21
Thursday, 21 November 2024 04:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved