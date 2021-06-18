×
UN Condemns Hong Kong Police Raid on Local Newspaper

man moves newspaper bundle
An employee arranges bundles of the Apple Daily newspaper, published by Next Digital Ltd., at the company's printing facility on June 18, 2021 in Hong Kong, China. (Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)

Friday, 18 June 2021 07:15 AM

The Hong Kong police raid at pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily "sends a further chilling message for media freedom," the chief U.N. human rights spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

"We call on Hong Kong authorities to respect their obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, in line with the Basic Law, in particular freedom of expression, freedom of peaceful assembly and association and the right to participate in public affairs," Rupert Colville said by email. 

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


