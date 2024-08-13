UN Concerned About Civilians Amid Ukraine's Russia Incursion

The UN's human rights agency is concerned about the possible impact of recent military developments in the war between Russia and Ukraine, its spokesperson said in response to a question about Ukraine's recent cross-border assault on the Kursk region.

"Wherever military operations are occurring by either side, the protection of civilians and civilian objects in accordance with international humanitarian law must be the top priority," the spokesperson told a briefing.

The UN has unverified reports of four civilians killed, plus one male war correspondent and one female paramedic injured, she added. It has not been able to establish under what circumstances the casualties occurred.