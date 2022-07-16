×
Ukrainian Choirs Perform with The Rolling Stones at Vienna Gig

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Kieth Richards perform on stage

The Rolling Stones performed in the Ernst-Happel Stadium in Vienna on Friday. (Hans Klaus Techt/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

Saturday, 16 July 2022 12:51 PM EDT

Two Ukrainian youth choirs joined legendary British rock band The Rolling Stones on stage in Vienna on Friday to sing the group's 1969 hit "You Can't Always Get What You Want."

Eyewitness video from the crowd showed the vocalists wearing white T-shirts featuring The Rolling Stones' tongue and lips logo printed in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, as they repeated the song's lyrics a capella.

The video also captured the moment band members, including frontman Mick Jagger, began playing their instruments following the choirs' intro.

Led by choirmaster Ruben Tolmachov. the Dzvinochok boys choir and Vognyk girls choir traveled from Kyiv to join the band on stage in the Austrian capital, according to the Rolling Stone website.

The special performance happened towards the end of the band’s show at the Ernst Happel Stadium, the website said.

The Rolling Stones are currently performing for their Sixty 2022 European tour, which will have concerts in Paris, Berlin and Stockholm until the tour ends in August.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


