WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ukraine

Ukraine Destroys Electrical Equipment Factory in Russia's Bryansk Region, Governor Says

Ukraine Destroys Electrical Equipment Factory in Russia's Bryansk Region, Governor Says

Sunday, 04 May 2025 09:35 AM EDT

Ukrainian forces struck an electrical equipment factory in Russia's Bryansk region close to the border with Ukraine, destroying much of the plant but causing no casualties, the local governor said on Sunday.

Governor Alexander Bogomaz, whose region borders both Ukraine and Belarus in the far west of Russia, said on the Telegram messaging app that the Ukrainian strike had destroyed workshops and administrative buildings at the factory in the village of Suzemka.

Mash, a Telegram channel with links to Russia's security services, said the factory produced electrical equipment, including transformers. It said it had been struck using a Grad rocket system.

Mash posted video of a large plume of smoke, coiling above a factory. Reuters was unable to verify the footage.

In Ukraine, a senior government official said the factory specialized in the production of electronic equipment for Russia's defense industry.

"According to preliminary information, the Strela factory in Suzemka, Bryansk Region, is no longer operational following the strike," Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation, added in a post on Telegram.

Ukraine has targeted Russian industrial facilities that it suspects of producing equipment for Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine since the beginning of full-scale hostilities in February 2022.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukrainian forces struck an electrical equipment factory in Russia's Bryansk region close to the border with Ukraine, destroying much of the plant but causing no casualties, the local governor said on Sunday.Governor Alexander Bogomaz, whose region borders both Ukraine and...
ukraine
201
2025-35-04
Sunday, 04 May 2025 09:35 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved