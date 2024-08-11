Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Russia Used North Korean Missile in Deadly Kyiv Region Strike

Russian forces likely used a North Korean missile during an overnight air strike on the Kyiv region that left a father and his 4-year-old son dead, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

"According to preliminary information, the Russians used a North Korean missile in this attack - yet another deliberate terrorist strike against Ukraine," he wrote on social media.

"Pyrotechnic experts are still working to determine the exact data regarding this missile."