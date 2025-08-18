Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Ready for 'New Security Architecture'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said Kyiv wants a "reliable and lasting peace" in its war with Russia and is prepared to establish "a new security architecture."

"Our main goal is a reliable and lasting peace for Ukraine and for the whole of Europe. And it is important that the momentum of all our meetings lead to precisely this result," he wrote on X before meeting President Donald Trump in Washington.

"Ukraine is ready for a real truce and for establishing a new security architecture. We need peace."