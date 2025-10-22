Zelenskyy Visits Norway

Wednesday, 22 October 2025 07:41 AM EDT
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has landed in Norway and will meet with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, the Nordic country's government said in a statement on Wednesday.
