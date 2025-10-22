WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ukraine | zelenskyy | visit | norway

Zelenskyy Visits Norway

Wednesday, 22 October 2025 07:41 AM EDT

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has landed in Norway and will meet with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, the Nordic country's government said in a statement on Wednesday.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has landed in Norway and will meet with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, the Nordic country's government said in a statement on Wednesday....
ukraine, zelenskyy, visit, norway
28
2025-41-22
Wednesday, 22 October 2025 07:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved