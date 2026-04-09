Zelenskyy: Russia Helped Iran Target US Bases

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told an interviewer that the United States has overlooked evidence that Russia aided Iran in targeting American military bases.

The Guardian reported that Zelenskyy said Moscow has been providing Tehran with sensitive intelligence, including satellite imagery of U.S. military positions and key infrastructure in the region.

He suggested the information was used to facilitate Iranian targeting of American assets.

"I said this publicly. Did we hear a reaction from the U.S. to Russia that they have to stop it?" Zelenskyy told Alastair Campbell on "The Rest is Politics."

"The problem is they trust [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. And it's a pity."

Zelenskyy's remarks reflect growing frustration from Kyiv, which has repeatedly warned about deepening ties between Russia and Iran.

The Ukrainian leader argued that the Trump administration has not fully grasped Moscow's broader strategic goals, suggesting that misplaced trust in Putin could carry serious risks.

At the same time, Russia has positioned itself as a critic of U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran.

Russian officials have characterized the recent U.S.-brokered ceasefire as a "crushing defeat" for what they described as an aggressive Western approach, while calling for a diplomatic resolution, Newsweek reported.

Moscow's stance underscores its alignment with Tehran, even as it benefits economically from the conflict.

Russia has seen billions in additional energy revenue as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz drove up global oil prices, according to an analysis released last month by the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

Zelenskyy also warned that Russia's ambitions extend well beyond Ukraine, cautioning that concessions in the ongoing war could embolden further territorial expansion.

He argued that Putin would not stop with eastern Ukraine and could target additional regional centers if unchecked.

Despite the criticism, the United States has continued to focus on stabilizing the situation in the Middle East, where a fragile two-week ceasefire between the U.S., Israel, and Iran remains in place.

President Donald Trump has said the pause in hostilities is intended to finalize a broader agreement that would ensure long-term peace and security in the region.

Trump has emphasized that U.S. military objectives have largely been achieved and that negotiations are progressing, though challenges remain.

Iran has agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping lane, as part of the temporary truce. Talks are expected to continue in Pakistan.

Zelenskyy, however, has called for a stronger, more unified Western response to Russian actions, suggesting that Europe and its allies must increase cooperation to counter Moscow's influence.

His comments highlight a widening divide between Ukraine and some Western policymakers, even as global conflicts increasingly intersect.