Tags: ukraine | zelenskyy | ukraine | war | donbas

Ukraine's Zelenskyy: We Are Advancing in Some Parts of Donbas

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks after giving a Ukrainian national flag to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) following his address the US Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on December 21, 2022. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty)

Friday, 30 December 2022 04:27 PM EST

Ukrainian forces are holding their positions against Russian troops in the eastern Donbas region and making small advances in some areas, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday.

"On the whole, we are holding our positions," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. "There are also some areas of the front where we are advancing a bit."

Zelenskyy also said Ukraine, subject to waves of Russian air attacks, had strengthened its anti-aircraft capability and would further strengthen it in the new year to protect both itself and the entire European continent. 

Friday, 30 December 2022 04:27 PM
