Tags: ukraine | zelenskyy | immediate membership | request | european union

Ukrainian President Signs Request for Immediate Membership in European Union

(SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Monday, 28 February 2022 11:35 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said he had signed an official request for Ukraine to join the European Union.

Zelenskyy has asked the European Union to allow Ukraine to gain membership immediately under a special procedure as it defends itself from invasion by Russian forces.

"We ask the European Union for Ukraine’s immediate accession via a new special procedure," Zelenskyy said in an address on his Telegram channel.

"Our goal is to be together with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing. I'm sure it'’s fair. I'm sure it's possible."

