Tags: Ukraine Zelenskyy France Macron Russia

Zelenskyy to Make Surprise Visit to Paris for Talks with French President Macron

Sunday, 14 May 2023 02:00 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will make a surprise visit to Paris for talks Sunday night with French President Emmanuel Macron, extending a multi-stop European tour that has elicited fresh pledges of additional military support as his country gears up for a counteroffensive against Russian occupation forces

Macron’s office announced the Paris leg of Zelenskyy’s trip, and France dispatched a plane to pick up Zelenskyy in Germany, where he met Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier Sunday.

Macron’s office said the two leaders will hold talks over dinner and that Macron will “reaffirm France and Europe’s unwavering support to reestablish Ukraine in its legitimate rights and to defend its fundamental interests.”

Sunday, 14 May 2023 02:00 PM
