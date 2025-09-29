Zelenskyy Proposes Joint Aerial Shield With European Allies

Ukraine would like to build a joint aerial defense shield to protect against threats from Russia together with its European partners, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday.

NATO leaders have said that Russia has been testing the alliance's readiness and resolve with airspace incursions in Poland and the Baltic states, and Kyiv says its experience in dealing with aerial threats would be valuable.

"Ukraine proposes to Poland and all our partners to build a joint fully reliable shield against Russian aerial threats," he said in an address to the Warsaw Security Forum delivered via video link.

"This is possible. Ukraine can counter all kinds of Russian drones and missiles and if we act together in the region we will have enough weapons and production capacity."

Asked about Donald Trump, Zelenskyy said the U.S. President's attitude to Ukraine and security in Europe had changed.

"As of today the stance of President Trump in my view is truly balanced and supports Ukraine's stance, although undoubtedly he wants to remain and be a mediator between us and Russia in order to end this war."