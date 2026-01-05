Ukraine's Zelenskyy Appoints Canadian Ex-Deputy PM as Economic Adviser

Ukrainian President ⁠Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday he had appointed Canada's former deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland as ‍his economic development adviser, ‍citing her experience in attracting investment.

"Right ⁠now, Ukraine needs to strengthen its internal resilience – both for ​the sake of Ukraine’s recovery if diplomacy delivers results as swiftly ‍as possible, and to reinforce our ⁠defense if, because of delays by our partners, it takes longer to bring this war ⁠to an ​end," ⁠Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Freeland, who has ‍Ukrainian ancestry, was Canada's deputy prime minister ‌between 2019 and 2024. She is a serving ⁠lawmaker in ​the Canadian ‍parliament, and is also Ottawa's special envoy to Ukraine.