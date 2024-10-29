WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ukraine | war | south korea | north korea | russia | volodymyr zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: SKorea Ups Cooperation to Counter NKorea

Tuesday, 29 October 2024 07:13 AM EDT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday he had agreed with South Korea's president to step up contacts between their nations at all levels to develop countermeasures and a strategy to respond to North Korea's involvement in the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, in a readout of a phone call with President Yoon Suk Yeol published on X, said the two leaders also agreed to strengthen exchanges of intelligence and expertise.

"As part of this agreement, Ukraine and the Republic of Korea will soon exchange delegations to coordinate actions," he said.

Zelenskyy said he shared data about the deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops to Russian training grounds near the combat zone, with their presence expected to increase to approximately 12,000.

"We agreed to strengthen intelligence and expertise exchange, intensify contacts at all levels, especially the highest, in order to develop an action strategy and countermeasures to address this escalation, and to engage our mutual partners in cooperation," he said.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday he had agreed with South Korea's president to step up contacts between their nations at all levels to develop countermeasures and a strategy to respond to North Korea's involvement in the war in Ukraine.
ukraine, war, south korea, north korea, russia, volodymyr zelenskyy
157
2024-13-29
Tuesday, 29 October 2024 07:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved