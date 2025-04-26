Trump-Zelenskyy Follow-Up Meeting in Rome Did Not Happen

President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not have a second meeting in Rome after their encounter in the Vatican on Saturday, a spokesman for Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, the spokesman said the leaders agreed when they met to have a follow-up meeting in Rome, and that aides to the two leaders were working on arrangements.

However, the spokesman said it did not come about, citing the two presidents' tight schedules. Trump has now flown out of Rome.