Ukrainian Troops Pull Down Russian Flag in Sudzha

Wednesday, 14 August 2024 08:03 AM EDT

Ukraine's state television Wednesday aired a report showing Ukrainian troops pulling down a Russian flag from an official building in the town of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk region.

A video that state television said was taken on Wednesday shows a three-story building in the border town of Sudzha and three Ukrainian soldiers taking and pulling down a Russian flag shouting "Glory to Ukraine."

A state TV correspondent in the town said Ukrainian forces were in full control of Sudzha, a key gas transhipment hub.

Thousands of Ukrainian troops rammed through the Russian border in the early hours of Aug. 6 into Russia's western Kursk region. Russian forces have so far failed to expel them after more than a week of intense battles.

The video also showed a column of burnt-out Russian vehicles at the entrance to Sudzha. It also showed empty streets with shops and official buildings undamaged.

