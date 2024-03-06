×
Tags: ukraine | war | russia | drones | air defenses | air force

Ukrainian Air Defense Downs 38 of 42 Russian Drones

Wednesday, 06 March 2024 09:26 AM EST

Ukrainian air defense shot down 38 out of 42 Russian drones launched overnight to target eight regions across the country, the air force said Wednesday.

It is one of the largest Russian drone attacks on the Ukrainian regions in the past several weeks.

The air force said the Shahed kamikaze drones were downed over the south, center, west, and northeast of the country. Air alerts in some regions lasted for more than two hours.

Regional officials in Sumy in the northeast reported several drone hits in different parts of the city but gave no details on the damage or casualties.

In the Kharkiv region a school building was damaged in the attack and a power line was hit in the Dnipropetrovsk region, regional officials said.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


