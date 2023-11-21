Kremlin Claims Ukraine's '14 Revolution Was Foreign-Sponsored Coup

The Kremlin on Tuesday described Ukraine's 2014 revolution as a foreign-sponsored coup which defined Ukraine's current pro-Western political position.

Speaking on the 10th anniversary of the beginning of mass protests in Kyiv which culminated in the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovich, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said:

"The fact that it was sponsored from abroad has been acknowledged, directly and indirectly, by representatives of foreign countries. That is no secret to anyone."