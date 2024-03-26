NATO Considering Shooting Down Russian Missiles

Following a brief entry into Polish airspace, NATO member Poland reported that it is debating whether to shoot down future Russian missiles that approach its borders.

According to Polish Armed Forces Operational Command (RSZ), a Russian missile entered Poland's airspace at 4:30 a.m. Sunday for approximately 39 seconds near the town of Oserdow. The RSZ confirmed its air defenses had been activated and the missile would have been engaged had there been any indications it was headed toward a target inside Poland.

Speaking to the Polish radio station RMF FM, Andrzej Szejna, Poland's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, said the incident was a test of strength and vigilance for the Polish Armed Forces, Newsweek reported.

"NATO is analyzing different concepts, including that such missiles should be shot down when they are very close to the NATO border," he said, "but this should happen with the consent of the Ukrainian side and taking into account international consequences."

"In this case, NATO missiles would hit Russian missiles outside the territory of the Alliance Treaty," he continued, according to a translation. "We take Putin's threats very seriously."

Following the incident, Sergey Andreev, Russia's ambassador to Poland had been summoned to meet with Polish officials regarding the violation, but reportedly ignored the meeting request demanding further evidence before he accepted.