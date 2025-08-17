Zelenskyy Hopes 'Shared Strength' With US, Europe Will 'Compel' Russia to Peace

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said upon his arrival in Washington he hopes that Ukraine's "shared strength" with the U.S. and European counterparts will compel Russia to peace.
"I am grateful to the President of the United States for the invitation," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram messaging app after arriving in Washington late Sunday. "We all equally want to end this war swiftly and reliably
"And I hope that our shared strength with America and with our European friends will compel Russia to real peace."
Zelenskyy noted in a translated X post he has already arrived for Monday's peace talks:
"I have already arrived in Washington, tomorrow I am meeting with President Trump. Tomorrow we are also speaking with European leaders. I am grateful to @POTUS for the invitation. We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably.
"And peace must be lasting.
"Not like it was years ago, when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and part of our East — part of Donbas — and Putin simply used it as a springboard for a new attack. Or when Ukraine was given so called 'security guarantees' in 1994, but they didn't work. Of course, Crimea should not have been given up then, just as Ukrainians did not give up Kyiv, Odesa, or Kharkiv after 2022.
"Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their independence. Now, our soldiers have successes in Donetsk and Sumy regions. I am confident that we will defend Ukraine, effectively guarantee security, and that our people will always be grateful to President Trump, everyone in America, and every partner and ally for their support and invaluable assistance.
"Russia must end this war, which it itself started. And I hope that our joint strength with America, with our European friends, will force Russia into a real peace. Thank you!"
