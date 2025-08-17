Zelenskyy Hopes 'Shared Strength' With US, Europe Will 'Compel' Russia to Peace

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said upon his arrival in Washington he hopes that Ukraine's "shared strength" with the U.S. and European counterparts will compel Russia to peace.

"I am grateful to the President of the United States for the invitation," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram messaging app after arriving in Washington late Sunday. "We all equally want to end this war swiftly and reliably

"And I hope that our shared strength with America and with our European friends will compel Russia to real peace."

Zelenskyy noted in a translated X post he has already arrived for Monday's peace talks: