Zelenskyy, IMF Managing Director Discuss Ukraine's 'Post-War Reconstruction'

Black smoke can be seen caused by Russian shelling in Kharkiv, after the center of the city was hit by Russian artillery strikes, killing 5 and injuring 13. (Alex Chan Tsz Yuk / SOPA/Sipa via AP)

Sunday, 17 April 2022 07:23 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday he spoke with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva about Ukraine's financial stability and the country's post-war reconstruction.

"Discussed with IMF Managing Director Georgieva the issue of ensuring Ukraine's financial stability & preparations for post-war reconstruction. We have clear plans for now, as well as a vision of prospects. I’m sure cooperation between the IMF & Ukraine will continue to be fruitful," Zelenskyy said in a tweet.

Georgieva confirmed the call in a tweet later in the day. "Thank you," she wrote, addressing Zelenskyy's twitter handle, "for the very good call today." She wrote support is "essential to lay the foundations for rebuilding a modern competitive #Ukraine"

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said earlier he will attend the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington this week and will seek more financial assistance for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday he spoke with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva about Ukraine's financial stability and the country's post-war reconstruction.
