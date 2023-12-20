×
×
Tags: ukraine | war | drones | production | manufacturing | weapons | surveillance

Ukraine to Produce a Million First-Person-View Drones Next Year

Wednesday, 20 December 2023 08:14 AM EST

Kyiv plans to produce a million FPV (first-person-view) drones, widely in demand on the front line, and more than 11,000 medium- and long-range attack drones next year, Ukraine's minister for strategic industries said Wednesday.

Ukraine intensively used FPV drones – small drones originally for personal civilian use, but modified for the battlefield – since the first days of the Russian invasion in 2022 as a cheap but effective option for reconnaissance and attacks.

The tactic was subsequently adopted by Moscow troops, which are now estimated to have many more such drones at their disposal.

"All production facilities are ready, and contracting for 2024 begins," Oleksandr Kamyshin, the minister, said on Telegram messenger.

The figure includes at least 1,000 drones with a range of more than 1,000 km (620 miles), he said.

Ukraine has been working to increase its domestic weapons production in order to secure stable deliveries, not rely exclusively on partners' aid, and give a boost to the economy.

Kamyshin said that in December his country would produce more than 50,000 FPV drones.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


