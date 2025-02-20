WATCH TV LIVE

Ukraine's Military Spy Chief Says Ceasefire Possible in 2025

Thursday, 20 February 2025 07:30 AM EST

The head of Ukraine's GUR military intelligence agency, Kyrylo Budanov, believes a ceasefire in the war with Russia could happen this year.

"I think it is going to happen. There are most of the components for it to happen," Budanov said in a YouTube interview with journalist Eynulla Fatullayev.

He gave no details. Ukrainian officials largely dismiss the idea of a ceasefire, warning it will only give Russia time to rearm and prepare for further aggression.

"How long it will be, how effective it will be - is another question," Budanov added.

Discussions about a possible ceasefire intensified after Donald Trump, who promised a quick end to the war, returned to the White House for his second presidential term.

Fast-moving diplomacy on Ukraine, beginning with a Trump call with Russian President Vladimir Putin a week ago, has triggered alarm in Kyiv and other European capitals.

They fear the two leaders could cut a quick deal that ignores Europe's security interests, rewards Moscow for its invasion and leaves Putin free to threaten Ukraine or other countries in the future.

