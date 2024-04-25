WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ukraine | volodymyr zelenskyy | uk | finance | minister | jeremy hunt | russia

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Meets UK Finance Minister in Kyiv

Thursday, 25 April 2024 08:49 AM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday he met British finance minister Jeremy Hunt in Kyiv and called for sanctions against Russia to be tightened to stop Moscow bypassing them.

The Ukrainian leader said in a statement on the Telegram app that he was grateful to close ally Britain for unveiling this week a new 500 million pound ($625 million) uplift in a defense support package for Ukraine.

"Particular attention was paid to sanctions policy. It is important to expand restrictive measures against Russia and exclude the possibility of circumventing sanctions," Zelenskyy said.

He said Hunt would meet Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other ministers later on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8006 pounds)

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday he met British finance minister Jeremy Hunt in Kyiv and called for sanctions against Russia to be tightened to stop Moscow bypassing them.
ukraine, volodymyr zelenskyy, uk, finance, minister, jeremy hunt, russia, war, sanctions
111
2024-49-25
Thursday, 25 April 2024 08:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved