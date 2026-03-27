Ukraine: US Role in Ending War With Russia Remains Critical

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Friday that the U.S. still has a critical role to play in ending the war with Russia, adding that he had met U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in France.

"Ukraine's proposals are realistic and doable. Pressure on Russia is key to make Moscow end the war," Sybiha said on X. "We also spoke about the developments in the Middle East. Ukraine’s position is that the regimes in Moscow and Tehran work together to prolong the war."