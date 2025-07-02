WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ukraine | u.s. | envoy | weapons | delivery

Ukraine Meets US Envoy Following Suspension of Arms Deliveries

Wednesday, 02 July 2025 07:09 AM EDT

Ukraine called the acting U.S. envoy to the foreign ministry on Wednesday and stressed the importance of continuing critical military aid to fight Russia's invasion, the ministry said, after Washington halted some deliveries of ammunition and missiles to Kyiv.

In a statement, it said Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa expressed gratitude to Deputy Chief of Mission John Ginkel for U.S. support, but warned that a cut-off in aid, particularly air-defense systems, would embolden Russia.

"The Ukrainian side emphasized that any delay or procrastination in supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities will only encourage the aggressor to continue the war and terror, rather than seek peace," it said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukraine called the acting U.S. envoy to the foreign ministry on Wednesday and stressed the importance of continuing critical military aid to fight Russia's invasion, the ministry said, after Washington halted some deliveries of ammunition and missiles to Kyiv.In a...
ukraine, u.s., envoy, weapons, delivery
105
2025-09-02
Wednesday, 02 July 2025 07:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved