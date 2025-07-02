Ukraine Meets US Envoy Following Suspension of Arms Deliveries

Ukraine called the acting U.S. envoy to the foreign ministry on Wednesday and stressed the importance of continuing critical military aid to fight Russia's invasion, the ministry said, after Washington halted some deliveries of ammunition and missiles to Kyiv.

In a statement, it said Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa expressed gratitude to Deputy Chief of Mission John Ginkel for U.S. support, but warned that a cut-off in aid, particularly air-defense systems, would embolden Russia.

"The Ukrainian side emphasized that any delay or procrastination in supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities will only encourage the aggressor to continue the war and terror, rather than seek peace," it said.