Tags: ukraine | u.s. | arms deals

Ukraine Minister Hails Foreign Defense Deals Backed by US

Wednesday, 06 August 2025 08:01 AM EDT

Ukraine's defense minister thanked the U.S. for approving more than $200 million in deals to supply arms to Ukraine, funded by allies and arising from agreements between the U.S. and Ukrainian presidents.

The partner-funded packages will provide technical support for howitzers and logistical services, Denys Shmyhal wrote on X on Wednesday.

"Entirely funded by partner countries, these packages are a boost to Ukraine's defenses and regional security," he said. 

