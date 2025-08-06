Ukraine Minister Hails Foreign Defense Deals Backed by US

Ukraine's defense minister thanked the U.S. for approving more than $200 million in deals to supply arms to Ukraine, funded by allies and arising from agreements between the U.S. and Ukrainian presidents.

The partner-funded packages will provide technical support for howitzers and logistical services, Denys Shmyhal wrote on X on Wednesday.

"Entirely funded by partner countries, these packages are a boost to Ukraine's defenses and regional security," he said.