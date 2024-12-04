WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ukraine | trump | russia | war | trump transition | andriy yermak

Source: Top Zelenskyy Aide Met With Senior Trump Advisers

Wednesday, 04 December 2024 04:32 PM EST

A Ukrainian delegation met on Wednesday with senior representatives of President-elect Donald Trump, a source familiar with the meeting said, as Ukraine seeks support from the incoming team in its war to repel Russian invaders.

The Ukrainian delegation was led by Andriy Yermak, a top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The group met in Washington with Trump's choice for White House national security adviser, Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., and his Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, the source said, without providing details.

The Trump transition team did not respond to a request for comment about the meeting.

Trump has vowed to bring about a negotiated end to the nearly 3-year-old conflict between Ukraine and Russia but has thus far not provided details.

The United States announced on Monday it will send Ukraine $725 million worth of missiles, ammunition, antipersonnel mines, and other weapons, as President Joe Biden's outgoing administration seeks to bolster Kyiv in its war with Russian invaders before leaving office on Jan. 20.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A Ukrainian delegation met on Wednesday with senior representatives of President-elect Donald Trump, a source familiar with the meeting said, as Ukraine seeks support from the incoming team in its war to repel Russian invaders.
ukraine, trump, russia, war, trump transition, andriy yermak
164
2024-32-04
Wednesday, 04 December 2024 04:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved