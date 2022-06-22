×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ukraine | steel | stolen

Ukraine's Metinvest Urges Customers Not to Buy 'Stolen' Steel

smoke rises from a steel mill
Smoke rises from the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, May 4. (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)

Wednesday, 22 June 2022 07:56 AM

Ukraine's largest steelmaker has urged customers not to buy any products made at its plants in Mariupol because it fears they may have been stolen by Russian forces occupying the southern city.

Metinvest said in a statement that more than 234,000 tonnes of steel products manufactured by its Ilyich Steel and Azovstal factories had been in storage in Mariupol when Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24.

The two plants have not cooperated with Russian representatives since Russian and separatist forces took full control of Mariupol in May, it said.

Russian forces have blockaded Ukrainian ports in the Back and Azov seas, preventing Azovstal and Ilyich Steel from exporting products to clients in Europe and the Middle East. But ships loaded with grain and metals will leave Mariupol soon, a pro-Russian separatist leader said last week.

"Metinvest enterprises have underlined that there is a high probability of theft and smuggling of Ukrainian steel products," Metinvest said in a statement.

"Metinvest Group's enterprises, therefore, ask all potential buyers to reject any offers related to the stolen products, as any purchase thereof would not be considered as having been made in good faith."

The statement provided no evidence of theft.

Asked why Metinvest considers any of its products that go on sale are likely to have been stolen, a company spokesperson provided no further details but said: "Because the occupiers are already looting it. They have already stolen some of the volumes and boasted about that in their media."

Russia has previously dismissed Ukrainian allegations of stealing from territories it has occupied in Ukraine.

Moscow says it is engaged in a "special military operation" to demilitarize Ukraine and rid it of dangerous nationalists. Ukraine and its allies dismiss this as a baseless pretext to launch an unprovoked war of aggression.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukraine's largest steelmaker has urged customers not to buy any products made at its plants in Mariupol because it fears they may have been stolen by Russian forces occupying the southern city. Metinvest said in a statement that more than 234,000 tonnes of steel products...
ukraine, steel, stolen
299
2022-56-22
Wednesday, 22 June 2022 07:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved