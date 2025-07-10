Senior Ukrainian Spy Shot, Killed Crossing Street in Kyiv

Col. Ivan Voronich, a senior Ukrainian spy, was fatally shot while crossing the street in Kyiv Thursday morning, The Telegraph U.K. reported.

Voronich, a senior operational officer in Ukraine's security service, was walking in the Holosiivskyi district at 8 a.m. local time when he was reportedly approached by a man with a gun, who shot him five times before fleeing the scene.

Voronich, who had been a spy since 2014 and was head of the 1st division of the 16th department in Ukraine's security service, was pronounced dead at the scene, Ukrainian officials said.

Footage of the shooting was uploaded to Telegram and shows Voronich being attacked near a row of parked cars, the Telegraph reported. After the shooting, a man is seen running along with the street while shoving his gun into his shorts, the Telegraph said.

Both Russia and Ukraine have carried out assassinations since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's radiation, biological, and chemical defense forces was killed when a device hidden in a scooter was detonated remotely, according to the Telegraph, while a Ukrainian spy who was planning to assassinate a defense industry executive was killed by Russia's federal security service.

Voronich's killing comes as the Trump administration has resumed sending some weapons to Ukraine, a week after the Pentagon had directed that some deliveries be paused.

The weapons now moving into Ukraine include 155 mm munitions and precision-guided rockets known as GMLRS, two U.S. officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.