Ukraine Brings Home Bodies of 1,212 Soldiers

Ukraine brought home the bodies of 1,212 servicemen killed in the war with Russia, the Ukrainian official body responsible for exchanging prisoners of war said on Wednesday.

"As a result of the repatriation activities ... , the bodies of 1,212 fallen Defenders have been returned to Ukraine," the prisoner exchange coordination body said on the Telegram messaging app.

It released photos from the scene showing personnel of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) at an undisclosed location, walking past several refrigerated trucks.

The bodies would now be transferred to forensic experts who would ascertain their identities, it said.

Kyiv and Moscow reached an agreement at their last round of talks last week on a large-scale exchange of bodies.