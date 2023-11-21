×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ukraine | sniper | record | shot

Ukrainian Sniper Claims World's Farthest Kill

By    |   Tuesday, 21 November 2023 04:08 PM EST

A Ukrainian Special Forces soldier has reportedly claimed a new world record for a successful shot after hitting and killing a Russian soldier almost 2.5 miles away with a gun known as "Lord of the Horizon," Business Insider reports.

The Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU, said in a statement that "The SBU sniper set a world record for a successful shot. He hit a Russian soldier from an incredible distance."

The statement added that "SBU snipers are changing the rules of world sniping, demonstrating the ability to work effectively at fantastic distances."

Footage of the shot has been shared on social media but has not been verified by news outlets or government resources.

An unnamed Canadian soldier set the previous record at 2.3 miles in Iraq in 2017. Another Ukrainian soldier earlier claimed the record for the second-farthest kill after successfully hitting a soldier from about 1.7 miles away.

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A Ukrainian Special Forces soldier has reportedly claimed a new world record for a successful shot after hitting and killing a Russian soldier almost 2.5 miles away with a gun known as "Lord of the Horizon," Business Insider reports.The Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU,...
ukraine, sniper, record, shot
150
2023-08-21
Tuesday, 21 November 2023 04:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved