Ukrainian Sniper Claims World's Farthest Kill

A Ukrainian Special Forces soldier has reportedly claimed a new world record for a successful shot after hitting and killing a Russian soldier almost 2.5 miles away with a gun known as "Lord of the Horizon," Business Insider reports.

The Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU, said in a statement that "The SBU sniper set a world record for a successful shot. He hit a Russian soldier from an incredible distance."

The statement added that "SBU snipers are changing the rules of world sniping, demonstrating the ability to work effectively at fantastic distances."

Footage of the shot has been shared on social media but has not been verified by news outlets or government resources.

An unnamed Canadian soldier set the previous record at 2.3 miles in Iraq in 2017. Another Ukrainian soldier earlier claimed the record for the second-farthest kill after successfully hitting a soldier from about 1.7 miles away.