Tags: ukraine | russia | zelenskyy

Zelenskyy Tells Russians That Silence on War in Ukraine Equals Complicity

(Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 14 August 2022 09:48 PM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated Sunday that Russians who do not speak out against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine are complicit in it.

In an address given to the country, Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for Ukraine’s intelligence officers, law enforcement officers, journalists and others who provide information about Russians who are responsible for carrying out attacks against Ukraine and torturing its population, and emphasized that “all these savages will definitely be held to account.”

Zelenskyy continued that, “when evil takes on such proportions, people's silence approaches the level of complicity. And the rejection of the real fight against evil becomes the assistance to it. 

Therefore, if you have Russian citizenship and you are silent, it means that you are not fighting, it means that you are supporting it. And no matter where you are — both on the territory of Russia and abroad — your voice should sound in support of Ukraine, and therefore against this war.”

Sunday, 14 August 2022 09:48 PM
