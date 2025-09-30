Russian Air Attack Injures 6, Sparks Fires in Kharkiv

A Russian guided aerial bomb attack on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv overnight injured six people and sparked several fires, regional officials said Wednesday.

Five of those injured, all adults, have been hospitalized, Oleh Synehubov, governor of the broader Kharkiv region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ihor Terekhov, mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city that is also the capital of the Kharkiv region, said the attack also sparked a fire at one of the city's markets and at some residential buildings.

Photos and videos showed firefighters battling through the night as flames engulfed what appeared to be market stalls and other structures.

The Kharkiv region, which lies near the border with Russia, has been the target of regular Russian aerial attacks since the start of the war.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow about the attack.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and has waged a bloody and brutal three-year war. Both sides deny targeting civilians, saying their attacks are aimed at destroying each other's infrastructure crucial to war efforts.