Russian Attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Kills 1, Injures 24

Russia launched a sweeping attack on Ukraine which killed one person, injured at least 24 others, and damaged infrastructure and residential buildings, authorities said on Saturday.

Three children were among the 24 wounded in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, its Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported impacts on 14 regions by the attack, which used over 500 drones and 45 missiles.

Diplomatic efforts to end Russia's full-scale invasion have so far yielded little, even after President Donald Trump met separately with Russian and Ukrainian leaders earlier this month.

On Friday, Zelenskyy brought up Trump's self-imposed deadline for deciding on new measures against Russia if President Vladimir Putin fails to commit to a one-on-one meeting with the Ukrainian leader.

"Two weeks will be on Monday. And we will remind everybody," he said.

Russia has said there is no agenda for a potential summit between Putin and Zelenskyy.

"It is absolutely clear that Moscow used the time meant for preparing a leaders-level meeting to organize new massive attacks," Zelenskyy said on Saturday, calling for sanctions on Russian banking and energy sectors.

The air force recorded five missile and 24 drone hits at 7 locations with debris falling on 21 sites, according to the statement on the Telegram messaging app.

The attack on Zaporizhzhia cut power to 25,000 residents, Fedorov said. The local energy facility said the attack damaged its equipment and that repairs were underway.

As of early Saturday, Ukrainian state-owned railway Ukrzaliznytsia said it had repaired the damage to its infrastructure in the Kyiv region.