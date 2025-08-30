Ukraine's Military: Struck 2 Russian Oil Refineries Overnight

Ukrainian military said on Saturday that it had struck Russian oil refineries in Krasnodar and Syzran overnight.

Kyiv's military recorded multiple explosions and a fire at the Krasnodar oil refinery in Russia's south, which produces 3 million tonnes of light petroleum products annually.

Russian authorities in Krasnodar said falling drone debris damaged one of the refinery's units and a fire had broken out over an area measuring 3,230 square feet. That fire was later extinguished, authorities said.

There were no casualties, and employees were evacuated, authorities wrote on Telegram.

Russia's defense ministry said it had downed 11 Ukrainian drones over the Krasnodar region overnight.

There was also a fire in the Syzran oil refinery area in Samara region, which had a processing capacity of 8.5 million tons per year before August, the Ukrainian military said.

Samara's regional governor confirmed an attempt overnight to attack an industrial enterprise, but gave no further details.